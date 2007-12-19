Digitaltest and Valor in partnership

Digitaltest and Valor have established a technology partnership to deliver NPI solutions for Assembly and Test planning by offering seamless integration between C-LINK - Digitaltest’s Design-to-Test product, and vPlan - Valor’s advanced process engineering software.

C-LINK from Digitaltest has become a standard product in the market, linking design to test and production and helping manufacturers to reduce time to market, cut cost, improve production quality and improve profitability.



Valor’s vPlan is a solution for synchronized process engineering in an easy to use package. The integration from a common data model between C-LINK and vPlan delivers a complete comprehensive and synchronized Manufacturing Process Definition (MPD) to the production floor through a lean dataflow, and automatically generates machine specific libraries on demand.



“Both Valor and Digitaltest have created well established products with leading technology,” said Frank M. Völlinger, Strategical manager at Digitaltest. “The smooth integration of vPlan and C-LINK targets the increasing market demand for complete solutions. Together with Valor we are looking forward to keep on satisfying our customer needs to the best.”



“We are delighted to have Digitaltest join our technology partnership ecosystem,” said David Bengal, Valor’s Corporate VP of Marketing & Business Development. “Great synergy is created through this alliance. Both companies have realized that a new method of extracting manufacturing and test definitions will improve the way our shared target customers do assembly.”