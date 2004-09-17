Radiant Networks bought

Radiant Networks, which went in to administration in December last year, has been sold to LamTech, the UK based research and development arm of Project SkyMinder, according to EETimes.

Ross Connock, partner in the business recovery team at administrators Baker Tilly said to EETimes, "We are pleased to have concluded the sale of the intellectual property rights and assets of Radiant Networks. LamTech is an ambitious company that has identified how this technology will compliment its' own ongoing projects".



Amanda Lambert, CEO and owner of Project SkyMinder said, " We recognised a long time ago that MESH was a terrestrial broadband solution with capabilities that further complimented our communication and RFiD solutions. The pilot trials and currently operating MESH systems are all highly successful programmes; as such we are undergoing an aggressive global deployment of the worlds leading fixed wireless broadband technology in conjunction with the rollout of our own products".