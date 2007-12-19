New Siplace center in<br>Shanghai opens its doors

On December 6, 2007, the new Siplace Application Center in Shanghai opened its doors with a formal ceremony.

Customers in China are now able to test manufacturing solutions for their products in a realistic production environment and compare Siplace’s offerings against those of the competition before they invest in new equipment.



The Siplace Application Center in Shanghai is equipped with a complete SMT line consisting of high-end Siplace X-Series machines, a DEK printer, a Rehm reflow oven and Asys board handling systems. Additionally, the digital Siplace D-Series demonstrates Siplace high-tech innovations for standard and high-performance applications at an attractive price-performance ratio. The Application Center focuses especially on technologies such as 01005 placement, CSP stacking, IC and BGA placement with 3-D coplanarity checking as well as the placement of exotic components. Siplace customers will have access to expert know-how regarding all NPI processes and Siplace software solutions at the new Application Center. Siplace Application Centers are located in Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Norcross, Georgia.