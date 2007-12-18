Analyst: Jabil’s revenue will decline<br>by 8% in February Quarter

Analysts at the RBC Capital Markets predicts that the EMS provider Jabil is probably to report its November-quarter revenues at $3.3 billion.

The analysts also said that Jabil is unlikely to be able to meet the consensus forecasts for the February quarter in view of the end-market environment, Newratings reports. Jabil’s revenue will probably decline by 8% sequentially in the February quarter due to seasonality in the consumer segment and weakness in the Indtl/Instr segments.