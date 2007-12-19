Inelco appoints Business<br>Development Manager

David Walters has been appointed by Inelco Hunter as Business Development Manager for the Cooper Bussmann, Preci-Dip, Oupin and EAO franchises.

David is a electronics engineer, having spent many years in design at AEA, Europower, Chloride and XP. The last 10 years have been spent in a helping customers design-in wound magnetic products into their end-user applications.



One of David's roles at Inelco Hunter is to provide electronics expertise on EMC and connection issues, to assist in the development of the most cost-effective solution. EMC is a "black art" and it's easy to "overkill" the solution with an expensive component. Volume products need a cost-effective, purpose-designed solution, using discrete components.