2Bepresent names new CFO

2Bepresent names Pinny Tenenboim as new Chief Financial Officer.

2Bepresent has announced that Pinny Tenenboim is joining the company as chief financial officer beginning Dec 2007. Pinny brings with him a set of experiences, having most recently served as the chief financial officer at Phoenix technologies ltd, one of the top local electronic distributor in Israel.



Prior to that, Pinny served as cheif officer at Norcat Ltd., a subsidiary of ISS, with market presence in Europe, Asia, South America, North America, and Australia. ISS employs more than 435000 people.



"Pinny brings great talent and skills both in finance and in business leadership," said David Mahal, chief executive officer at 2Bepresent. "Having been CFO of international companies gives him the ability to contribute broadly to our finance, operations and business strategy. 2Bepresent goal is to expand heavily in East Europe and South Africa. Our board of directors set a clear target for 2008 to setup new branches in Hungary, Bulgaria, South Africa and Czech Republic during 2008, in addition to the creation of 2Bepresent Russia. Pinny is key member to our success, as an organization well respected and known for its strong governance, transparency and focus on results"



As CFO, Pinny will be responsible for leading the finance organization and will have responsibility for accounting and reporting, strategic planning and analysis, treasury, tax, audit, and investor relations.