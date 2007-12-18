Besi appoints VP Sales and Customer Support

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) has appointed Michael Auer as Vice President of its new “BESI Sales and Customer Support” division created as part of the company’s reorganization.

As Head of the newly created organizational unit “Besi Sales and Customer Support”, Michael Auer, who has been responsible for Worldwide Sales at Datacon for the last four years, can improve Besi’s market coverage and customer presence and further strengthen the company’s competitive position.



Before being appointed to his current position, Michael Auer served as Vice President Sales at Datacon Technology GmbH and prior to this as Sales Manager North America/Asia Pacific from December 2001 through September 2004. His first job as a design engineer was for Dornier Composite Aircraft, where he contributed to the “Seastar” aircraft design. Prior to his affiliation with Datacon, Mr. Auer was Department Head for high-energy drying equipment for the paper and printing industries at Adphos AG.