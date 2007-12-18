Flextronics implements lean<br>technology into cargo firm

In 2000 EMS giant Flextronics acquired Ireland based Distribution and Logistics firm Irish Express Cargo. Now Irish Express Cargo is using the same lean techniques it has learned from Flextronics to its own logistics programs.

When the company was aquired by Flextronics, it got the global power it needed to come out with its services.



“Flextronics operates distribution facilities across the globe so we also have similar programmes operating in the US, Brazil, China, Mexico, India, Malaysia and Japan. We were traditionally very strong in Western Europe, and the US, we’ve been gaining in strength in Central and Eastern Europe, we now have a truly global footprint.” John Carr, vice president of supply chain solutions at Irish Express Cargo expanse.



“In electronics and technology sectors, inventory integrity is paramount, quality is paramount, but the key aspect in the supply chain is velocity – they work at an extremely hard pace and they hold minimum inventory. We’re now finding the medical and retail sectors are under similar pressures to reduce their overall inventory and at the same time improve their overall levels of customer service. Our vendor management inventory programme has significant take up in these sectors. The programme is a demand management programme. It links suppliers with the customer from an IT perspective and links the various service providers, including transport and warehouse operators.”



He also explains that Flextronics has teaches the company how to implement six sigma and lean principles. The company is now applying lean and six sigma to its own distribution problems.