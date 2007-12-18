Aros Quality acquires Yadi

Sweden based Aros Quality Group AB (AQ) has signed an agreement with the owners of China based Suzhou Yadi Special Transformer Co., Ltd. (Yadi) to acquire 100% of the assets from 2008-02-06.

Yadi design, manufacture and sell a wide range of dry- and oil transformers, filters and reactors. The company is located in Suzhou, China and employs 59 people. Annual sales turnover is SEK 20M with profit for 2007.



AQ will integrate Yadi into the existing AQ company; AQ Electric Suzhou Co., Ltd and the two units will move in to one joint factory location. The company will be lead by the new Managing Director, Andreas Björk. After this acquisition AQ will have transformer activities in Sweden, Italy, Bulgaria and China.