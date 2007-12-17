NXP and BMW opens lab in the Netherlands

NXP Semiconductors has opened a centre for showcasing advanced concept and product testing, the Next Experience Lab.

By bringing together external partners from industry and research organizations, NXP will use the Next Experience Lab in the Netherlands to test its strategic vision, products and concepts aimed at improving the digital consumer experience.



The new Next Experience Lab depicts how consumers will connect to digital content within the home, the car or on the move. NXP and its partners will examine the impact of technologies on consumers, seeking answers to questions such as, how will the convergence of media such as music, TV, video and internet impact consumers of the future? What standards and partner eco-systems are needed to ensure a seamless, compelling user experience?



By actively engaging with partners such as BMW, NXP’s Next Experience Lab in Eindhoven will enable collaborative product testing. Have you ever had difficulty finding your car in a big city? Have you ever wished you could use one device as your phone, car keys and wallet? These are just two examples from everyday life that BMW and NXP are tackling through their research. ‘The key to the future’ is a prototype technology currently in development. Using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), NFC (Near Field Communication), and GPS (Global Positioning Systems), the key fob or smartcard enables authorized users to automatically unlock their car door within a short range of the vehicle, start the ignition with a push of a button, control music or other digital content from nearby devices (e.g. other passengers’ MP3 players) or upload maps.



The Next Experience Lab in the Netherlands joins a network comprising of four Next Experience centers globally. The other centers are located in Southampton, UK; San Jose, USA and Bangalore, India.