GATEline and NOTE expand partnership

GATEline a distributing of software for electronic design (EDA) on the Nordic market and EMS provider NOTE has expanded their cooperation.

The agreement will help both companies to expand the support to their customers in the Nordic countries. The two companies will offer customers a complete number of services from design to production.



Component database NOTEfied at NOTE Components is using the ePLM-system Omnify from Omnify Systems Inc., to handle all data about the components. GATEline which has delivered the Omnify to NOTE will be responsible for all staff training and technical support.