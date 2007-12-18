Alastair Worth joins Abacus

Abacus Group has appointed Alastair Worth as General Manager of TDC, with responsibility for Abacus ESGs (Embedded Systems Group) wireless teams across Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Martin Brooks, Managing Director, Abacus ESG, said, “Our wireless business is strategic to the Abacus Group Europe-wide. Alastair brings us a wealth of technical business management experience and great knowledge of the wireless market, making him the ideal person to drive our Embedded Wireless Business forward.”



Worth was previously at Navman, where he held a number of roles, most recently as Global Sales Director.