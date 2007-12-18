BFRs ensure games consoles are fire safe

Greenpeace has produced a fictional video which campaigns against the use of BFRs in electronics games consoles. However, follow the link below to see a ‘true life’ video which highlights the need to ensure that electric and electronic equipment is kept safe from fire hazards.





Brominated Flame Retardants (BFRs) are thoroughly tested chemicals. Deca-BDE and TBBPA, the two BFRs most likely to be used in electronic devices have been subjected to rigorous scientific risk assessments by the European authorities which concluded that these substances present no risk to consumers. The reason BFRs are present in electric and electronic devices is to protect consumers from the risks of fire.