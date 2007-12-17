Orbotech expanding Electronics Assembly<br>customer support presence in Germany

Orbotech has announced that it is expanding its local customer support presence in Germany to service its customers in the electronics assembly industry.

Mr. Adriaan van den Bos, Mr. Marc Schmuck and Mr. Thorsten Hobeln have been appointed to the positions of Customer Support Engineers to serve the Company’s expanding installed base in German speaking countries.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Peter Alliston, Vice President of Sales for Electronics Assembly at Orbotech S.A., said: “We are very pleased to increase our local service capabilities with the addition of these highly skilled professionals to our customer support staff. As we continue to build upon our existing support infrastructure, we will be well positioned to ensure a high level of satisfaction with our existing customers, while also serving our increasing number of new system installations.” Orbotech S.A. is enlarging its staff in Europe to support its growing installed base.