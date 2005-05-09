One fifth of all SAAB jobs to be removed from Linköping

One fifth of all SAAB jobs in the city of Linköping in Sweden will be gone within the next four years. During the next two years SAAB will reduce it's workforce by 800 employees.

The final deliveries of the Gripen system to the Swedish air force will soon be made and therefore the needed workforce will be smaller. Before the end of 2006 the workforce will be reduced by 800 employees. At SAAB Structure in the city of Linköping in Sweden the production workers will be affected while SAAB Aerosystem will cut in the development.