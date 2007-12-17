Sanmina-SCI officially close<br>down its plant in France

evertiq.com has earlier reported that Sanmina-SCI will close down its plant in Cherbourg (Manche), France. However no comments from the company have been released until now.

Dietmar Günther, the Europe director of Sanmina-SCI and Jim Ferguson directing of the plant in Cherbourg has said that the plant officially closed down on December 12. The plant is expected to close down in February, March next year, local media in France reports.