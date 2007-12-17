German electronic components<br>up 6.4% in Q3, 2007

The turnover for electronic components by the component fabricating members of the german trade organization ZVEI was up 6.4% in Q3 2007 compared to Q2.

This made better business for both inhouse-fabricators as well as for the EMS providers. The turnover in Germany rose with 7% and the export with 2.6% during the same period.



Booking of orders for Germany rose with 1.9% but for the export it went back with 11%. Together this makes a downturn of 0.7%. It is howeverer 1.5% over the first quarter of 2007.



The total turnover in 2007 is by ZVEI estimated to 23.2 billion EUR which is 3.5% more than 2006. ZVEI forecast a 3.7% rise in 2008.



The Book-To-Bill ratio had a value of 0.94 in Q3, 2007.