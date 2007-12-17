Electronics Production | December 17, 2007
Worldwide shipments of electronics<br>systems will grow 5% in 2007
Worldwide shipments of electronics systems will grow 5% in 2007 to a total dollar value of $1.21 trillion from $1.15 trillion in 2006, according to the IC Insights’ IC Market Drivers report.
The new report forecasts an average annual increase of 7% for worldwide electronics systems growth between 2006 and 2011, when the total will reach $1.60 trillion.
Growth in 2007 has been driven by healthy demand for mobile communications handsets, consumer products, notebook PCs, wireless networks, and automotive electronics. However, this year’s shipment value represents the smallest annual percentage increase since electronics manufacturers recovered from the 2001-2002 downturn. In
contrast, the total value of electronics systems shipments grew by 6% in 2006, 8% in 2005, 13% in 2004, and 10% in 2003, after falling 4% and 14%, respectively, in 2002 and 2001. Looking ahead, IC Insights believes electronics systems growth will strengthen through 2011, and the annual cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) will be 7%—the 25-year average CAGR for the electronic systems market.
The new IC insights report also shows integrated circuit sales growing a modest 5% to $220.3 billion in 2007 compared to $209.5 billion in 2006, when the IC market rose 9% from the previous year. With electronic systems sales expected to grow 6% in 2008 to $1.29 trillion, IC markets are forecast to increase 10% to $243.4 billion
next year, according to the 500-plus-page IC Market Drivers report.
Included among the fastest-growing electronics systems markets in 2007 are video game consoles (58%), cell phone handsets (9%), portable digital audio (13%), RFID (35%), smartcards (11%), wireless personal and local area networks (26%), high-definition DVD players (96%), and digital video surveillance systems (20%). Figure 1
compares the size and growth rates of systems and selected IC market segments, respectively, based on the forecasts from the 2008 IC Market Drivers report.
PCs remain the largest end-use segment for ICs, accounting for about $73 billion—or 33%—of total integrated circuit sales in 2007. Projected growth of the PC IC market is forecast to equal the IC industry’s 10% CAGR average in the 2006-2011 timeframe. Cell-phone handset ICs are second in size this year at nearly $35 billion—or 16%
of the total, but growing at a faster 13% CAGR throughout the forecast period. In comparison, digital TV IC sales are estimated at $6.4 billion in 2007 with a projected 19% CAGR in the five-year forecast period. The markets for 802.11 wireless network chipsets and Bluetooth ICs are estimated at $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion in 2007, respectively, and growing at 14% and 17% CAGR in the report’s five-year forecast period.
Growth in 2007 has been driven by healthy demand for mobile communications handsets, consumer products, notebook PCs, wireless networks, and automotive electronics. However, this year’s shipment value represents the smallest annual percentage increase since electronics manufacturers recovered from the 2001-2002 downturn. In
contrast, the total value of electronics systems shipments grew by 6% in 2006, 8% in 2005, 13% in 2004, and 10% in 2003, after falling 4% and 14%, respectively, in 2002 and 2001. Looking ahead, IC Insights believes electronics systems growth will strengthen through 2011, and the annual cumulative average growth rate (CAGR) will be 7%—the 25-year average CAGR for the electronic systems market.
The new IC insights report also shows integrated circuit sales growing a modest 5% to $220.3 billion in 2007 compared to $209.5 billion in 2006, when the IC market rose 9% from the previous year. With electronic systems sales expected to grow 6% in 2008 to $1.29 trillion, IC markets are forecast to increase 10% to $243.4 billion
next year, according to the 500-plus-page IC Market Drivers report.
Included among the fastest-growing electronics systems markets in 2007 are video game consoles (58%), cell phone handsets (9%), portable digital audio (13%), RFID (35%), smartcards (11%), wireless personal and local area networks (26%), high-definition DVD players (96%), and digital video surveillance systems (20%). Figure 1
compares the size and growth rates of systems and selected IC market segments, respectively, based on the forecasts from the 2008 IC Market Drivers report.
PCs remain the largest end-use segment for ICs, accounting for about $73 billion—or 33%—of total integrated circuit sales in 2007. Projected growth of the PC IC market is forecast to equal the IC industry’s 10% CAGR average in the 2006-2011 timeframe. Cell-phone handset ICs are second in size this year at nearly $35 billion—or 16%
of the total, but growing at a faster 13% CAGR throughout the forecast period. In comparison, digital TV IC sales are estimated at $6.4 billion in 2007 with a projected 19% CAGR in the five-year forecast period. The markets for 802.11 wireless network chipsets and Bluetooth ICs are estimated at $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion in 2007, respectively, and growing at 14% and 17% CAGR in the report’s five-year forecast period.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments