PCB Baltic UAB new pcb supplier in the Baltics

The company was established in 2007 with location in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius. PCB Baltic shall explore the markets of the Baltic’s, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland and Russia.

“We can see that there is a big demand of a local PCB supplier in this region”, says Rytis Cerniauskas, General Manager.



PCB Baltic has more than 30 years experience of PCB manufacturing even though the company is newly established. With our own manufacturing facility, CAM department and with logistics and quality control centre in Shenzhen, China we are a full range PCB supplier adds Rytis. PCB Baltic is privately owned company and is a part of company group which has an annual turnover of more than €7.5 million.



“The first year has been better than expected so far, with a lot of new customers throughout Western Europe and Scandinavia, Byelorussia, Russia and of course from the local markets. The future looks interesting”, says Deimintas Zalieckas, PCB Baltic Sales Manager.