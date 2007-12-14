German PCB market OK in September

The turnover of the german PCB fabricators was in September 4.3% less than the same period in 2006. However, in 2007 there was one working day less than last year so the turnover per day was better in 2007.

This is reported by "Verband der Leiterplattenindustrie und der Fachverband Electronic Components and Systems im ZVEI - Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronik­industrie". Accumulated is the turnover 2007 2.1% less than the same period in 2006.



The booking of orders was in September 2007 slightly under compared to the same month in 2006, but when calculating per working day the figure is 6% up. Accumulated are the bookings in the first 9 months 5.1% below the same period in 2006. The organizations says that the year is "absolutely normal".



To meet the unexpected rise in demand in 2006, investments where made and people recruited. This lead to shorter lead times and therefore the buyers are now placing orders on shorter terms than last year. The number of employees has despite this since the summer months in July been slightly reduced.