Labtech appoints new agents in Europe

UK based Labtech Microwave has appointed a number of new agents to represent their business throughout Europe and the southern hemisphere.

Capitalising on the sustained demand for printed circuit boards; which account for 90% of their export sales and led to a Queen's Award for Export; new territories secured include Australia, France, India, Israel, Scandinavia and Singapore with opportunities for representation still available in China, Germany and Japan.



In addition, sales for MMIC (monolithic microwave integrated circuits) packaging solutions has shown a marked increase during 2007 and the company are keen to exploit this as Robert Lowther, sales and marketing director at Labtech Microwave explains: "Our product range has evolved significantly and in response to customer demand we introduced a number of new microwave components this year with further releases planned for 2008."