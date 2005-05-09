Loss in first quarter for Kitron

The Norwegian EMS provider Kitron posted loss even for the first quarter but the company is now looking brighter on the future.

Kitron's result was before taxes -7 million NOK(€850 000) for the first quarter 2005 compared to -6,1 million NOK(€750000) for the same period last year.



The operating income was -1.3 million NOK(-€160000), down from 0.6 million NOK(€740000) for the same period 2004. Revenues went down €8.6 million to €47 million. The management of Kitron though predicts a profit for the full year 2005.