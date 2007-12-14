Siemens and Free2move in cooperation

Siemens and Free2move announced today the deployment of Siemens Wireless Asset Tracking (SWAT) at Siemens’ Malaysian headquarters in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur.

The system involves passive RFID personnel cards combined with long range asset tags to allow asset movements to be controlled according to a central policy. Such controlled movements can be whether to allow an asset to exit from a secured zone. This first deployment encompasses 700 computer notebooks and 10 doors.



Sweden originated Free2move, whose Asia & Pacific head-office is in Kuala Lumpur, has provided the active RFID technology and the policy enforcement middleware.



Michael Yong, Senior Sales Manager of Siemens Building Technologies, says: “The ability; not only to secure the building, but also to secure critical high value assets inside the building; is a much sought after feature. In industrial workplaces, the value of assets and the highly critical information they contain, represent a significant corporate risk. Hence, we foresee great market demand for this capability”



“The demand for automated security and safety applications is increasing. The fact is that despite complex security arrangements; notebooks, projectors etc still disappear from workplaces. Together with Siemens, we can now offer a cost effective solution to this problem”, says Martin Harnevie, Chief Executive of Free2move Asia & Pacific.



Siemens and Free2move will jointly market the SWAT system.