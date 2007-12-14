Lacroix Electronique EN 9100 certified

France based EMS provider Lacroix Electronique has received an "EN 9100” certification at two of its locations in France.

Lacroix Electronique has received "EN 9100 certification" in accordance with the requirements of the EN 9100 standard of its quality system management for its plant located in St Pierre Montlimart (production plant) and Vern sur Seiche (R&D office) in France.