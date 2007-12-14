Simclar to lay off 80 in Scotland

Nearly a year after the major lay-offs at Simclar in Ayrshire and more or less a month after the announcement of the closure of a Simclar plant in US the company has now announced further lay-offs in Scotland.

Simclar has announced that 80 employees will be redundant from the company’s plant in Dunfermline, Scotland and the Simclar management also says that it could be even more lay offs ahead.



"I started this company 32 years ago in Dunfermline and in terms of UK electronics sector and component assembly, we are virtually the last man standing. Over three decades I've striven to create and retain Scottish jobs in Scotland. We are now operating in a harsh global environment where the customer is king. If we can't supply their needs at the price they demand then they'll go elsewhere. It is as simple as that", Simclar’s owner and CEO Sam Russel told the Herald.