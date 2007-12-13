Not only PCBs sourced in Far East by Exception

Exception PCB has for a long time sourced PCBs from Far East but Exception has also been sourcing components from the Far East.

Exception is not only sourcing PCBs from producers in Far East. Tewkesbury based Exception has also sourced components from the Far East. The firm imports $50m worth of PCBs into Europe through its sourcing business, said the firm’s chief executive Craig Wright but also shipped $4m worth of other components. This figure is expected to rise to $10m next year, he said.



Defence and aerospace work is driving growth at Exception, said Wright, and the firm is looking to expand in Scandinavia with two sales staff in six months and in Germany in 12 months.