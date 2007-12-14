Molex awards Arrow

Connector manufacturer Molex has named Arrow as its UK ‘Distributor of the Year’. The award reflects Arrow’s performance in a number of areas including point of sales (POS) growth, technical support and the level of joint customer activity.

Arrow carries the full range of Molex products including wire-to-wire, wire-to-board and board-to-board connectors, sockets, modular jacks and plugs and FFC and FPC technologies. The ability to offer technical and FAE support across this product range was an important element in the Molex Distributor of the Year judging criteria.



Mark Davies, the Molex regional distribution sales manager for Northern Europe, comments: “Arrow achieved very impressive POS growth combined with very positive activities in the other critical areas.”



Arrow UK marketing director Chris McAneny adds: “Technical support is key to meeting the requirements of today’s customers. Arrow’s focus on engineering capabilities and a strong working relationship with Molex have been significant factors in securing this award.”