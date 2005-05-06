Donaldson is embedded into Abacus

The Abacus Group has recruited Nick Donaldson to lead their Embedded Systems Group. Donaldson will focus on expanding the Abacus Group's business with Microsoft, and will work with specialists from within the Abacus Group of companies, and with a network of Certified third party specialist firms.

Martin Kent, Chief Executive of Abacus Group, said, "Many customers using Microsoft embedded software are also using displays and single board computers from Trident, processors from Abacus Polar or wireless modules from TDC. The creation of this role means we can bring together the various specialisations within the Abacus Group and deliver world class technical services to the embedded market. He added, "The Embedded Systems Group is a Europe-wide initiative, with staff on the ground in Scandinavia, Benelux and Italy."



Commenting on his appointment, Nick Donaldson said, "This is an exciting opportunity to work in a growing market, based on the foundation of an established customer base, great franchise relationships and solid partnerships with 3rd party specialists. I am very excited to be offered the opportunity to lead Abacus' successful Embedded team in this initiative."



Donaldson joins from database software reseller Andiamo, where he was UK Sales Manager. Prior to this, he was Regional Sales Manager at software test specialist DeRisk IT, and European Sales and Alliance manager at Idiom. Donaldson's hardware background comes from two years at Livingston Hire, where he was Sales and Marketing Manager for the Computer Rental business, and Compaq, where he spent two years as Project Manager for the rental service. He holds an MBA from Bradford, and as well as a first degree in engineering.



Abacus Group plc is a regional distributor of electronic components and value added systems in Europe, with directly owned companies having locations in every major European electronics market.