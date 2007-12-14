Simtronics secure another space centre contract

Simtronics ASA has received an order for safety equipment to the Guyana Space Centre in French Guyana.

The value of the order is in excess of NOK 3,2 million(approx EUR 320 000) . The order is placed by Carlo Gavazzi Space SpA in Italy for delivery of fire an gas detection systems to the SOYUZ launching site at the Guyana Space Centre. The main part of the revenue will appear during Q1 2008.



Including previous orders for the VEGA launching pad and the first phase of the SOYUZ launcing pad, total order intake from the collaboration with Guyana Space Centre now exceed NOK 5,6 million this year. The upgrade of the various sites at the Space Centre will continue and Simtronics is well placed for involvement in upcoming projects.



The space industry represents a new attractive customer segment for Simtronics ASA. Through its French subsidiary, Simtronics has worked closely with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the French Space Centre (CNES) in order to develop reliable and robust safety monitoring solutions for the launching pads at the Guyana Space Centre.