Emerson in Distribution Agreement with Avnet

Emerson Network Power, a business of Emerson, and Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet, Inc., have formed a global distribution partnership.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Avnet will distribute – on a global basis – the full line of standard and modified standard ac-dc and dc-dc power supplies produced by the Embedded Power business of Emerson Network Power, which encompasses the Astec and Artesyn branded products.



The Embedded Power business is said to offer solutions for a diverse range of applications in a variety of industries including telecommunications, networking, computing, office systems, medical, process control, test and instrumentation. The company operates strategically located design, support and sales facilities on three continents, and has five large-scale manufacturing sites – three in China, and two in the Philippines.



According to Greg Hester, Vice President of North American Sales for Emerson Network Power’s Embedded Power business, "We are continually striving to improve our customer-facing processes while also expanding our market reach. This agreement with Avnet further widens customers’ choice of suppliers, will improve product availability and, given Avnet’s participation in the global markets, provide access to previously untapped opportunities."



"Avnet is very pleased to engage on a global basis with one of the largest and most innovative power supply manufacturers in the world," said Tom McCartney, Senior Vice President of IP&E Business Development Worldwide for Avnet Electronics Marketing. "The addition of Astec and Artesyn products provides a significant extension to Avnet’s power supply line card. When paired with Avnet’s technical expertise, logistics and international supply chain capabilities, the result is a reliable and high-quality solution that is ideal for meeting the unique needs of our global customers."