Saab evaluating sale of Saab Space

Saab is examining if there is any interest among other companies in acquiring Saab Space AB. If any of the feelers that have been put out leads to a deal this will take place during the first quarter of 2008.

Saab is constantly evaluating acquisition and disposal of companies and business units. At present the possibility of selling Saab Space AB is being considered; at the right price, to the right buyer. The reason is that Saab Space is not part of Saab’s core business. With the industry undergoing consolidation at present, the timing may be right for a sale.



Contact has been made with a number of possible buyers. Any sale will take place in the first quarter of 2008.



“There is no need to speculate about our future, putting feelers out like this happens all the time and it is by no means sure that it will lead to a deal. We need to run our business as successfully as usual,” comments Bengt Mörtberg, CEO of Saab Space.