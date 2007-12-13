Glyn adds Averlogic

Glyn is extending its distribution program with memory and video processing circuits from AVERLOGIC Technologies, a semiconductor company with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan.

Averlogic´s products will be distributed by Glyn in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria.



The Taiwanese manufacturer utilizes advanced CMOS technology and its own mixed signal design expertise to bring to market a full range of feature rich solutions.



Current products include a wide array of video frame and line buffers, format converters and highly integrated video processors. More recently the Company has added video decoders and an MPEG4 encoder to its line up of video solutions.



“I look forward to a mutually successful and enjoyable relationship between Glyn and Averlogic. Our customers in Europe will appreciate the support from Glyn”, European Sales Manager with Averlogic, Tim Bridges comments.



"We look forward to a successful partnership with Averlogic. Their innovative high quality products are an important addition to our product portfolio in the field of video signal converters and processors, video surveillance controller ICs, LCD display controllers & PIP FPD controller ICs, MPEG-4/2/1audio/video encoders and multiple-channel multimedia network controller ICs", Mark Friedrichs, Product Manager for Averlogic at Glyn commented.