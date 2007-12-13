ElektronikGruppen buys PriDis Solutions

Swedish Electronics parts supplier ElektronikGruppen intends to acquire 91 per cent of the shares in Germany based PriDis Solutions GmbH, a specialist within TFT-LCD displays.

Through this deal ElektronikGruppen will be established on the German market as a trader of electronics components and systems. The deal also extends ElektronikGruppen’s customer base and intensifies the cooperation with several key suppliers.



PriDis Solutions is a newly establish company which took over the business of C&S Data GmbH. The company has its customer base in mainly Germany, but also in Italy and the United Kingdom.



PriDis Solutions GmbH is expected to reach a turn over of 3 million Euros during 2007. The companies expect to close the deal in January 2008 after some legal conditions have been fulfilled.