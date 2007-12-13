Sony Ericsson to cut<br>down Arima orders

Asian ODM provider Arima Communications is expected to grow its handset shipments to 14-16 million units in 2008. Howeer Arima's shipment proportion to Sony Ericsson will decrease to 60% next year, compared to 70% in the past.

Arima, which is Sony Ericsson’s largest ODM supplier, plans to ship 4-5 new handsets to Sony Ericsson with shipments to reach more than 10 million units. Sources told DigiTimes that Arima's shipments proportion to Sony Ericsson will decrease to 60% next year, compared to 70% in the past. Unihan Technology, Asustek Computer's spun-off subsidiary, is expected to become a new supplier for Sony Ericsson, according to DigiTimes. Sony Ericsson will also continue to use Chi Mei Communication Systems (CMCS) next year.