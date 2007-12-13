ZF creates centres of excellence<br>in Czech Republic

German automotive parts maker ZF activities in Russia will be reinforced when the company establishing centers of excellence in the country.

ZF plans to establish centers of excellence in electronics, mechatronics, and design at the new site in Czech Republic. In July 2007, ZF acquired a major engineering center in Pilsen in the Czech Republic. This is where the company is setting up ZF Engineering Pilsen with 60 employees. According to ZF CEO Hans-Georg Härter, “This is an important element in the expansion of our technological leadership and engineering expertise.”