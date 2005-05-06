Micron to produce CMOS in Italy

Micron Technology Inc. will start produce CMOS imaging sensors at its wafer fab in Avezzano, Italy. Micron sees a sales growth at 20 % on a quarter by quarter basis in this segment, EE Times reports.

Micron is seeking to diversify to other segments than the intensely competitive commodity DRAM market. Micron has been shipping a 2Gbit NAND flash memory into MP3 players and USB memories. CMOS imaging sensors is a second part of its strategy, according to EE Times.



Micron currently manufactures CMOS imaging sensors in Idaho, United States. Micron has design centers in Oslo and Bracknell that benefit from being close to manufacturing in Avezzano and there are numerous of European mobile phone makers in the near regions.