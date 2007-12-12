Stablcor in agreement with Stevenage Circuits

Stablcor has signed a new licensing agreement with UK based Stevenage Circuits.

Stevenage is the first UK company to license the Stablcor technology for fabrication of high technology products that require thermal management, CTE matching or rigidity improvements. Stevenage is considering replacing Thermount with the Stablor technology in several of its products.



An introduction to the Stablcor technology was presented to an open forum of key customers at the Stevenage Circuits facility on November 30, 2007. Stevenage technical sales representatives and engineering staff were available to answer questions and assist in the successful implementation of this technology into customer designs.



"We are pleased to have Stevenage Circuits as our first UK licensee," said Stablcor President Douglas J. Tullio. "They have a stellar reputation within the industry, a knowledgeable, dedicated team and an impressive customer list, all of which are important when we are making a decision to partner with a licensee to develop and build innovative products utilizing our STABLCOR technology. This is a win-win situation."