PartnerTech creates “Centers of Excellence”

Sweden based EMS Provider PartnerTech is creating "centers of excellence" which means its manufacturing units will be refined to be specialized in its different fields.

The plant in Vellinge, Southern Sweden will be handling the electronics manufacturing within PartnerTech in Sweden. All current electronics manufacturing will be transferred from PartnerTech’s largest plant in Åtvidaberg, Sweden. The unit in Åtvidaberg will continue to handling the final assembling and system integration. PartnerTech’s unit in Karlskoga, Sweden will continue to work on mechanics production.



PartnerTech sent a profit warning earlier this week announcing that 150 of its staff force across Europe will be removed. 50 of those work at the plant in Åtvidaberg and 15 in Vellinge.