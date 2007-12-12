X-FAB and Ceitec reach agreement<br>for manufacturing in Brazil

German based X-FAB and Brazilian-government-backed entity the Excellence Center for Advanced Electronic Technology known as Ceitec have reached a strategic licensing agreement for semiconductor manufacturing in Brazil.

Under terms of the agreement, Ceitec will license X-FAB’s advanced 0.6 micrometer process technology called XC06, enabling Ceitec to establish the first commercial CMOS semiconductor front-end manufacturing operation in Brazil.



In return, X-FAB gains access to the fast-growing Latin American electronics market. Small volume manufacturing and prototyping will take place at Ceitec’s fab in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and larger volumes will be manufactured by X-FAB in its facilities in Erfurt, Germany and Lubbock, Texas, USA. Ceitec is part of a Brazilian-government-sponsored effort to develop a domestic microelectronics industry.