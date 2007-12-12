2500 demonstrated in Cherbourg due<br>to Sanmina-SCI closing

evertiq.com reported earlier that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI will close its plant in Tourlaville, France. Yesterday 2500 people demonstration in Cherbourg against the closing.

This demonstration was also called "City Strong" and was organized by the trade unions supported by the five mayors of the community of communes of Cherbourg. The town halls and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cherbourg remained closed during the time of the demonstration, local media in France reports. The plant in Tourlaville is the only plant Sanmina-SCI has left in France after the closing of the factories of Grenoble, Isle d' Abeau (Isere) and Châteaudun (Eure-and-Dormouse).