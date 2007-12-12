Artetch Circuits’ Quality Manager<br>has been awarded BSI

UK based PCB producer Artetch Circuits’ Quality Manager Joolz Burt, has been awarded BSI Registered Lead Auditor status for ISO-9001 and ISO-14001 by the British Standards Institute.

The BSI is keen to point out that this qualification is the only auditor qualification that assesses the auditing competence of the applicant. This being just one of the instances showing Artetch Circuits commitment to Operator Training and Staff Development inline with its ‘Investors in People’ award.