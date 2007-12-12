Inficon acquires Sigma Instruments

Swiss based Inficon has acquired Sigma Instruments, a manufacturer of instrumentation for the measurement and control of thin film processes.

Inficon is a manufacturer of instrumentation and process control software for the semiconductor and other industries. Sigma Instruments is located in Fort Collins, Colorado (USA) and has 11 employees. Its product line includes a broad range of quartz crystal microbalance monitors, controllers and accessories sold worldwide through a network of sales representatives to OEMs and distributors with a strong private label business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.