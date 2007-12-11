Ericsson to close plant in Sweden

Telecom giant Ericsson plans to close down one of its plants in Gavle, Sweden during next year. The manufacturing will be transferred to another plant nearby.

Ericsson will close down its unit in a industrial area in Gavle, Northern Sweden. The area is named Näringen. The production will be transferred to a nearby plant in another industrial area called Hemsta. No staff reduction has been announced with this closure. The plant produces and assembles mobile systems for 3G and GSM.