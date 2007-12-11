Prices for phenolic resin laminates on the rise

Taiwan-based Aurona Industries, a manufacturer of phenolic resin laminates for Printed Circuit Boards, plans to raise its prices 8% in January 2008 to reflect the soaring costs of phenol.

According to industry sources, the rising costs have made losses to Aurona. Phenol prices soared by 40% last year and the trend continued during this year. Prices have increased by 30% by November to US$1,660 per metric ton. Aurona had expected phenol prices to drop in the second quarter of 2007, because they thought suppliers would increase their capacity and output. However that didn’t happen. If the PCB production ramps up during next year, Aurona might lower the prices again.