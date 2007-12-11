Flextronics and Lego solved its manufacturing problems

Lego and Flextronics have put their production problems behind and Lego is expecting strong sales during the holiday period.

The combination between high demand and problems with the shift to EMS partner Flextronics Lego’s sales where negatively affected during the Christmas period last year, however these problems seems to be solved this year and Lego expects holiday sales to boost, local media in France reports. According to marketing and product development head Mads Nipper, last year entire lines were in short supply due to unexpected high demand in Lego’s products.



Those troubles were mainly because of Lego’s transfer of production from its own factories to Flextronics, however this year the production has stabilized and the company do not sees any repeat of last year's holiday-season toy crunch.