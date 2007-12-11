Foxconn revenue grows 44% in November

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn's revenues continues to hit a new high for the fifth month in a row.

The revenue has raised to NT$133.59 billion (US$4.14 billion) in November. Figeres from November shows that the company made a 1.8% growth from the previous month and a 44.6% on-year increase. It's the products such as iPod Nano, iPhone, PlayStation 3 and Dell PC systems which has helped Foxonn to increase it's revenue.