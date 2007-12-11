Solon increases shareholding in Blue chip energy

Having integrated its 47 percent shareholding in Austrian solar-cell manufacturer Blue Chip Energy GmbH, Güssing, eastern Austria, into Sol Holding AG in November, Berlin-based Solon has now acquired a further 28 percent of this company.

It will acquire the additional shares by way of a non-cash capital increase by issuing 327,000 shares in SOLON AG. Once this capital increase has been entered in the commercial register, Solon's share capital will increase to EUR 12,530,196.00, which is divided into the same number of shares.



Solon also plans to integrate this shareholding in Blue Chip Energy GmbH into Sol Holding AG at a later date. Sol Holding AG is a joint venture set up to acquire strategic investments in companies operating in the solar value chain and is owned by Solon and Ecoventures B.V., Utrecht, Netherlands, a subsidiary of the Dutch company Econcern B.V.