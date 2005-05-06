Flextronics, Kyocera in outsourcing deal

Kyocera Wireless will outsource its handset manufacturing to Flextronics. Kyocera will be more focused on R&D, design and marketing of its CDMA handsets, Cellular News reports.

The Kyocera Group now develops, manufactures and sells CDMA handsets worldwide, providing approximately 13 million units per year. Kyocera has already outsourced its service and repair operations, according to Cellular News.