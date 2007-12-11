PartnerTech’s profit warning<br>an early sign of a down-turn?

Sweden based EMS provider Note keeps its forecast for this quarter. The company’s CEO Mr. Arne Forslund said he believes the signals of a probability program at PartnerTech could be the first signs of a down-turn.

"We don’t see any general down turn. It depends on what customers you have and in what markets you are in. However I think it’s just a matter of time. This is how it usually starts and this could be the first signal”, Mr. Arne Forslund told local media after Note’s closes competitor, PartnerTech, warned of a lower profit shedding 150 employees across Europe on Monday.