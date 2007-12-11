Orion LCD TV plant shut down in Wales

Japanese-owned Orion Electric which has been producing TV-sets at a plant in South Wales, England, will shut down.

The plant employs approximately 100 people and is located in Margam, Port Talbot in South Wales. It is expected to close down at the end of this year, local media in Wales reports. The company last year opened a plant in Poland which the production was transfered to. Lasy year in December Orion opened a £40m plant in Poland and at the same time cut its Port Talbot workforce by 99.